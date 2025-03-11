WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $44.57 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $49.55 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $93.96 million or $0.64 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $1.072 billion from $1.037 billion last year.Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $44.57 Mln. vs. $49.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.072 Bln vs. $1.037 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX