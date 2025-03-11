WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $48 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $106 million or $0.95 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 9.4% to $5.175 billion from $5.710 billion last year.Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $48 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $5.175 Bln vs. $5.710 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX