WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that the department has rescinded two memorandums issued during the Biden Administration which injected a social justice and environmental agenda into decisions for critical infrastructure projects.In conflict with Congressional intent and the Administrative Procedure Act, the previous administration unilaterally released two separate memorandums, entitled 'Policy on Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resources to Build a Better America' and 'Policy on Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Resources to Build a Better America.' These Biden-era memos displaced the long-standing authorities granted to States by law, added meritless and costly burdens related to greenhouse gas emissions and equity initiative, the US Department of Transportation said in a press release.Secretary Duffy said, 'Under President Trump's leadership, the Department of Transportation is getting back to basics - building critical infrastructure projects that move people and move commerce safely. The previous administration flouted Congress in an attempt to push a radical social and environmental agenda on the American people. This was an act of federal overreach. It stops now.'