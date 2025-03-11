TRNXN Acquired by Exectras

Shaping the Future of Healthcare Benefits & Payment Solutions

TRNXN Company, a trusted provider of payment processing integrations and innovative technology solutions, today announced its acquisition by Exectras, a premier provider of comprehensive business services and employee benefits. This partnership will enhance Exectras' ability to scale its technology, driving further innovation in payment solutions and improving operational efficiency for its clients.

Exectras and TRNXN



Exectras, headquartered in Missouri City, Texas, is committed to providing small and mid-sized businesses with premium access to business services and employee benefits. Its offerings are designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance employee satisfaction.

Exectras Key Offerings:

Payment Processing: Exectras offers a full suite of payment solutions, ensuring seamless transactions across various channels, including in-store, mobile, and online platforms.

Business Services: Exectras provides membership access to essential services like workers' compensation, health insurance, risk management, payroll, outsourced HR, PEO solutions, and business financing.

Employee Benefits: Exectras delivers world-class benefits, including virtual primary care and prescription drug coverage, at no additional cost to businesses or their employees.

"Joining Exectras marks an exciting new chapter for TRNXN Company," said Paul Hadfield, founder and CEO of TRNXN. "Our technology and expertise will now have a broader reach, enabling us to accelerate innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our clients and partners. Together, we're reshaping the way businesses experience healthcare benefits and payment solutions."

"By acquiring TRNXN Company, Exectras is securing a strong foothold in the payment processing side of the restaurant industry," said Joe Cherry, CEO and President of Exectras. "This partnership allows us to not only provide innovative payment solutions but also offer discounted healthcare benefits to restaurant employees and their dependents, which will truly reshape the way healthcare is delivered in this space. Many of these owners face high health insurance costs, and our healthcare benefit offerings will help provide them with affordable, essential coverage. What's even more rewarding is that all dependents of these employees will have access to these discounts and benefits as well, ensuring that families can experience the care and security they deserve. We are proud to bring these critical benefits to the restaurant industry and reshape how healthcare is offered to those who need it most."

As part of the acquisition, Exectras will integrate TRNXN Company's proprietary Cash Discount technology, enabling businesses to reduce payment processing fees, increase profit margins, and achieve greater financial stability. This acquisition aligns with Exectras' mission to offer multi-channel solutions, combining premium payment options, deeply discounted business services, and world-class employee benefits to companies of all sizes.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed but the integration efforts are already underway. Both companies are committed to ensuring that current customers will experience no disruption in service or support during the transition.

About TRNXN Company

TRNXN Company is a trusted provider of innovative payment solutions, focused on helping businesses streamline their payment processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences. As a wholesale ISO (Independent Sales Organization) partnered with Fiserv, TRNXN stands at the forefront of payment technology, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation. Recognized for its exceptional growth, TRNXN ranks #200 on this year's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, underscoring the company's strong performance and commitment to revolutionizing the payment processing industry.

About Exectras

Exectras is a comprehensive service provider based in Houston, Texas, offering small and mid-sized businesses access to top-tier business services, payment solutions, and employee benefits. Exectras is positioned to expand its impact and deliver cutting-edge solutions across industries. Our services aim to reduce costs, enhance operational efficiency, and improve employee well-being.

For more information, please visit www.trnxn.com and www.exectras.com.

