WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices inched higher on Wednesday amid expectations of some supply disruptions in Russia after Ukraine claimed it had attacked a major oil refinery in Moscow.Investors also await the OPEC's monthly report for more insights into the cartel's plans for production.Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $9.83 in early European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $66.54.Ukrainian forces hit and damaged the Moscow Oil Refinery and a Druzhba oil pipeline facility in Oryol Oblast in a fierce overnight drone attack on Monday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported.However, the oil refinery owned by Russia's Gazpromneft is operating normally, the company said.In another significant development, Ukraine signaled its readiness to accept a U.S. proposal for an 'immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire' with Russia.'A while ago, Ukraine has agreed to the ceasefire. Now we go to Russia and hopefully President Putin will agree to it also,' U.S. President Trump said soon after the Jeddah announcement.Investors now await the weekly oil report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) for further direction.The American Petroleum Institute (API) report released on Tuesday showed U.S. crude oil inventories rose by nearly 4.25 million barrels during the week ended March 7, despite a 1.2-million-barrel decline in Cushing crude oil inventories.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX