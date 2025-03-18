BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) said, for the first quarter of 2025, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 91,000 and 93,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%; and total revenues to be between RMB 15.0 billion and RMB 15.7 billion, a year-over-year increase of approximately 129.1% to 139.8%.Fourth quarter net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 1.33 billion, compared with a loss of RMB 1.35 billion for the same period of 2023. Net loss per ADS were RMB 1.40 compared with a loss of RMB 1.51. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS were RMB 1.47 compared with a loss of RMB 1.98. Total deliveries of vehicles were 91,507 for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 52.1% from 60,158 in the corresponding period of 2023. Total revenues were RMB 16.11 billion, an increase of 23.4%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX