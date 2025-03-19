BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) released earnings for full year that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $37.73 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $100.78 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 24.8% to $630.20 million from $838.00 million last year.HUTCHMED (China) Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $37.73 Mln. vs. $100.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $630.20 Mln vs. $838.00 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX