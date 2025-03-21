NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced manufacturing, research and development, and technology investments of more than $55 billion in the United States over the next four years. This represents a 25% increase in investment compared to the previous four years.Joaquin Duato, CEO, Johnson & Johnson, said: 'Our increased U.S. investment begins with the ground-breaking of a high-tech facility in North Carolina that will not only add U.S.-based jobs but manufacture cutting edge medicines to treat patients in America and around the world.'In addition to the facility in Wilson, North Carolina, the plans include: three new advanced manufacturing facilities and the expansion of several existing sites across the Medicine and MedTech businesses.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX