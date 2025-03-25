WoundZoom Introduces ZoomBill, an Innovative Billing and Revenue Cycle Management Solution

WoundZoom, a leader in digital healthcare technology, is proud to announce the launch of ZoomBill, a comprehensive billing and revenue cycle management platform designed to meet the needs of diverse medical providers. With billing processes becoming increasingly complex-from detailed documentation needs and precise coding to navigating evolving regulations, healthcare practices often face administrative burdens that divert focus from delivering quality patient care. ZoomBill is here to transform that.

ZoomBill leverages advanced billing technology combined with over 20 years of industry expertise. Providers can optimize their practice by streamlining workflows, improving compliance, and minimizing claim denials. The platform features seamless EHR integration, workflow automation, and tailored capabilities to address the unique demands of modern healthcare practices. ZoomBill will simplify billing while empowering practices to maintain financial stability and boost productivity.

Mark Lacerte, CEO of WoundZoom, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating, "We are excited to add ZoomBill to our product portfolio. Working with customers, we understand the pain points and administration burden placed on providers with medical billing. With ZoomBill, we're offering a solution that eliminates stress, enables financial stability, and lets providers focus on what truly matters-their patients."

Leveraging advanced support services, ZoomBill is positioned as an essential ally for healthcare providers seeking to optimize their financial operations. Backed by the industry expertise of PUREDI, a leader in billing technology and revenue solutions, ZoomBill is designed for both today's challenges and tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit woundzoom.com.

About WoundZoom

WoundZoom is a leader in healthcare innovation and is committed to supporting providers with cutting-edge technology and expert-driven solutions. From clinical assessment tools to robust billing platforms like ZoomBill, WoundZoom builds resources that simplify processes and empower providers to deliver exceptional care.

