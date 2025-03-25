LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government has eased a ban imposed on importd from Germany following outbreak of foot and mouth disease in that country.The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said the import ban currently in place due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease on cattle, pigs, sheep, deer, buffaloes and their products such as meat, and dairy from Germany will be amended.This decision follows rigorous technical assessment of the measures applied in Germany and the improvement in situation. 'If the situation changes, we will not hesitate to take necessary action in response to the FMD outbreaks in the European Union to protect our domestic biosecurity,' the Department said in a press release.The disease has been contained in a zone covering 6 kilometer radius around the outbreak. Consequently, the export of affected commodities can resume from areas outside this zone, provided all other import requirements are satisfied, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said.Personal imports of packaged and unpackaged meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, certain composite products and animal by products of pigs and ruminants will remain in place at a country level.FMD poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX