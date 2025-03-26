John Galt Solutions: Anne Omrod Honored With 2025 Leaders in Excellence Pros to Know Award by Supply and Demand Chain Executive

John Galt Solutions Founder and CEO Recognized for Outstanding Contributions that Drive Supply Chain Planning Innovation

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster,?is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Anne Omrod, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Pros to Know Award in the Leaders in Excellence category by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Each year, the Pros to Know Award recognizes outstanding leaders whose accomplishments provide a roadmap for others seeking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. Anne Omrod's exceptional contributions to the industry have earned her this prestigious award for the eleventh year.

Anne Omrod founded John Galt Solutions in 1996 with a vision to revolutionize supply chain planning through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach. Under her leadership, the company has become a global leader and trusted provider of supply chain planning software for some of the world's most recognizable brands. Throughout her career, Anne has consistently demonstrated strategic vision, innovation, and a deep commitment to fostering supply chain excellence.

Anne's leadership has been instrumental in driving John Galt Solutions' global growth, expanding its customer and partner ecosystem, and advancing technology innovation.

Anne's dedication to the supply chain community extends beyond technology, as she actively shares best practices and insights through virtual and in-person events, and she champions professional development and workforce empowerment through initiatives like the John Galt Scholarship.

"I am truly honored to receive the 2025 Pros to Know Award in the Leaders in Excellence category," said Anne. This achievement is a reflection of the incredible team at John Galt Solutions, whose passion, innovation, and commitment to our customers drives our success. Together, we continue to push the boundaries of supply chain planning, helping businesses navigate complexity and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape."

The entire team at John Galt Solutions congratulates Anne on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to continuing to drive transformative change in supply chain planning under her guidance.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026





SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire