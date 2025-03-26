New self-service platform slashes time spent on staying informed while ensuring compliance and return on investment.

Vable, a leading SaaS provider specializing in legal information management, is excited to unveil MyVable, an innovative platform designed to transform how legal professionals access, manage, and act on critical information.

Developed with lawyers and their information teams in mind, MyVable consolidates vital resources into a single intuitive system, delivering relevant information efficiently and streamlining workflows. By tackling the challenges of information overload and inefficient resource management, MyVable empowers users to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional value to clients.

"Legal knowledge teams are under increasing pressure to deliver relevant information efficiently while demonstrating their strategic value," said Matthew Dickinson, CEO of Vable. "MyVable streamlines information workflows, reducing manual effort and allowing knowledge professionals to focus on high-value initiatives. By saving time and improving access to critical content, firms can enhance productivity, optimize resources, and maximize the ROI of their knowledge management strategies."

Key Features of MyVable Include:

On-Demand Access: Users can find and retrieve the information they need at any time, reducing reliance on email alerts and one-off requests.

Personalized Workspaces: Lawyers and fee earners can follow the updates most relevant to their work, staying informed while avoiding information overload.

Time-Saving Automation: Administrators can streamline the delivery of information, ensuring the right content reaches the right people without added complexity.

Reports Analytics Knowledge teams gain visibility into user engagement, helping them refine their content strategy and demonstrate the impact of their services.

"With MyVable, we're committed to transforming how legal professionals engage with information," added Dickinson. "The platform has been designed to adapt to the needs of busy lawyers while supporting knowledge managers, corporate librarians, and legal information specialists in their vital roles."

The MyVable platform represents a significant step forward in delivering a smarter, more efficient way to manage and utilize information. By focusing on simplicity, relevance, and usability, MyVable enables legal professionals to stay ahead in an increasingly fast-paced and competitive industry.

About Vable:

Vable is a trusted SaaS provider dedicated to streamlining information delivery for legal professionals. By combining innovative technology with deep industry expertise, Vable empowers legal teams to work smarter and deliver superior results. To learn more or have a demo, visit www.vable.com.

