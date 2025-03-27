ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next (NXT.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 987.0 million pounds for the year ending January 2025, compared to 1.02 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 605.5 pence compared to 655.9 pence. NEXT Group profit before tax was 1.01 billion pounds, up 10.1%. NEXT Group post-tax earnings per share was 636.3 pence compared to 578.8 pence. NEXT Group profit before tax excludes: the cost of brand amortisation, the profit attributable to shares that Next does not own in subsidiary companies, and exceptional, non-cash, items.For the 52 weeks to 25 January 2025, statutory revenue from continuing operations was 6.12 billion pounds compared to 5.49 billion pounds, last year. VAT EX., total Group sales, which includes subsidiaries and equity investments, were up 8.2% to 6.32 billion pounds. NEXT full price sales in the year were up 5.8%, and total NEXT Trading sales including markdown were up 5.7%. NEXT full price sales include all items sold in Retail and Online plus NEXT Finance interest income, but excludes Sale events, Clearance, Total Platform commission and the sales from subsidiaries.Next Plc noted that full price sales in the first eight weeks of the current year have been ahead of its expectations. It upgraded sales estimates for the first half to 6.5%, from 3.5%, resulting in full year full price sales up 5.0%. For the year to January 2026, total Group sales are expected to grow by 4.4%. NEXT Group profit before tax is now expected at 1.07 billion pounds, revised from prior guidance of 1.05 billion pounds. NEXT Group post-tax EPS is estimated at 690.7 pence, revised from prior guidance of 676.0 pence.The Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 158 pence, to be paid on 1 August 2025, taking the ordinary dividend for the year to 233 pence.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX