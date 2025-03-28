OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales decreased for the first time in five months in February, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.The volume of retail dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 1.1 percent increase in the previous month.Retail sales of information and communication technology equipment contracted sharply by 13.0 percent compared to last month, and those of other household equipment slid by 2.8 percent.On the other hand, sales of food and beverages showed a flat change, and sales of other goods rose by 1.0 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.2 percent in February from 2.8 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX