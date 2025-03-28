WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hit another record higher on Friday as tariff worries mounted and investors awaited a key U.S. inflation reading.Spot gold rose half a percent to $3,071.66 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $3,110.09.The dollar was under pressure due to falling yields and rising trade risks. Analysts said Trump's auto tariff threat will disrupt global trade and underpin local inflation.Moody's has warned that new tariffs and tax cuts could widen the U.S. deficit, raising the risk of a credit downgrade.Fed officials are sending mixed signals on monetary policy as trade-linked inflation risks mount.Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said tariffs will drive up inflation in the near term, but it was unclear how long that would last.Amid much uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates and growth, markets now await direction from the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later in the day and the U.S. reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Thursday that the era of deep economic and security ties with the United States 'is over,' adding that future trade deals would not return things to the way they were.Goldman Sachs and BofA have raised their gold price forecasts amid trade-war tensions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX