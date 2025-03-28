WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Renewed market turbulence attributed to the ever-intensifying global trade war has dampened sentiment towards cryptocurrencies further. Overall crypto market capitalization has fallen to $2.77 trillion amidst major declines in top-ranked crypto currencies. Anxiety ahead of the Fed's preferred PCE inflation gauge also weighed on market sentiment.Recently announced tariffs on automobile imports to the U.S. as well as President Donald Trump's warnings of deeper tariffs on Canada and the European Union has dented crypto market sentiment heavily.The release of the PCE-based inflation data also contributed to caution. In data to be released on Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, markets expect the year-on-year PCE Price Index to be steady at 2.5 percent in February. The core component thereof is however expected to see an uptick to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in January. The month-on-month PCE Price Index and its core component are both expected to be steady at 0.3 percent recorded in January.Amidst the persisting uncertainty on tariffs and the feared adverse impact on inflation in the U.S., expectations of an early rate cut by the Fed are also modest. The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a pause by the Fed in May at 88.4 percent. It was 85.7 percent a week ago and 66.7 percent a month ago.Bitcoin has slipped 2.7 percent overnight to trade at $85,142. Year-to-date losses have increased to 8.8 percent.Ethereum has plunged close to 6 percent in the past 24 hours and its current trading price of $1,913.3 is 61 percent below the coin's all-time-high.XRP has lost 6.2 percent overnight but is still holding on to year-to-date gains of close to 7 percent. XRP is currently changing hands at $2.22.BNB has declined 1.2 percent overnight as it trades at $630.23.With overnight losses of 5.5 percent, Solana has declined to $130.97.Despite overnight losses of 8.2 percent, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1813, implying weekly gains of 8.9 percent.Cardano has also lost 5.3 percent overnight, dragging its price to 0.6996.TRON is currently changing hands at $0.2307 implying overnight losses of more than a percent.11th ranked Toncoin (TON) is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with gains over the past 24 hours.90th ranked PancakeSwap (CAKE) tops overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 13 percent. 95th ranked JasmyCoin (JASMY) and 72nd ranked Lido DAO (LDO), both followed with losses of more than 10 percent. More than 80 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.39th ranked Cronos (CRO) tops overnight gains with a surge of 4.3 percent. 76th ranked Four (FORM) has also added more than 4 percent overnight. Only four of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than a percent in the past 24 hours.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX