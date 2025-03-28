BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Croatia declined for a second month in a row, though at a slower pace, in February, led by decrease in demand for both food and non-food products, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.The retail trade volume shrunk a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.9 percent from January when sales fell 1.4 percent.Food product sales decreased 3.7 percent and sales of non-food products except automotive fuel fell 0.9 percent.Retail sales grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.6 percent year-on-year in February after a 4.4 percent gain in January. Sales increased for the twenty-third consecutive month, the statistical office said.In the first two months of the year, the retail sales volume increased 3.5 percent from a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX