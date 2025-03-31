LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from Germany and mortgage approvals from the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales and import prices data for February. Retail sales are forecast to remain flat on month after a 0.2 percent rise in January.At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes UK mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in February is expected to fall to 66,000 from 66,190 in the previous month.At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is slated to release flash inflation data for March. Consumer prices are forecast to remain flat, following a 0.2 percent rise in February.At 8.00 am ET, flash inflation figures are due from Germany. Economists forecast consumer prices to climb 0.3 percent month-on-month in March after rising 0.4 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX