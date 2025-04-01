WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PVH Corp. (PVH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $157.2 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $271.8 million, or $4.55 per share, last year.Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $181.4 million or $3.27 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $2.256 billion from $2.369 billion last year.PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $157.2 Mln. vs. $271.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.83 vs. $4.55 last year. -Revenue: $2.256 Bln vs. $2.369 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.25Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX