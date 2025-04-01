AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation slowed slightly in March after accelerating in the previous month, separate reports from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.7 percent in March, slower than the 3.8 percent rise in February, flash data showed.Energy prices, including motor fuels, decreased at a faster pace of 3.4 percent in March from last year, faster than the 1.9 percent decline in February.Inflation based on food, beverages and tobacco moderated to 7.1 percent in March from 7.5 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, services inflation rose to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent.Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, softened to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent in February.Another piece of official data showed that retail sales climbed 1.6 percent annually in February versus a 3.6 percent in January. Sales have been rising since August 2024.Non-food sales advanced 1.7 percent, while food sales grew by 1.5 percent. Online sales were 3.8 percent higher compared to last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX