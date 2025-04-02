WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Tuesday announced that it has acquired Australia-based Tresidder Insurance Brokers, strengthening its presence in the region. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.Tresidder Insurance Brokers specializes in property and casualty brokerage services for commercial and personal clients across Australia.This acquisition further supports Gallagher's expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to providing specialized insurance solutions in Australia.AJG closed Tuesday's trading at $343.86 down $1.38 or 0.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX