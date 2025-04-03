MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Sakar has issued a recall of about 199,000 Vivitar blender bottles that were sold exclusively at Target, due to laceration hazard.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the blender's blades can continue to operate when the bottle is not attached to the blender, posing a laceration hazard.The company said it received one report where the consumer was able to remove the bottle from the base while the blades were engaged. No injuries have been reported.The customers have been asked to immediately stop using the recalled blender bottles and contact Sakar for instructions on how to receive a full refund in the form of a $5 Target gift card or a check, and a pre-paid return shipping label. The recalled blender must be returned to Sakar to receive the refund.The recall involves Vivitar Blender Bottles. The bottles are made of clear plastic and have a white plastic base with a white top. 'VIVITAR,' 'Description: Blender Bottle,' 'ITEM: ES15-BB-TA' and 'MID #5220824' are printed on a sticker located under the white plastic base of the bottle. 'MID #5220824'is also stamped on the underside of the white plastic base.The recalled bottles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $5.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX