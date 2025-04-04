PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation held steady in March, while retail sales expanded at a faster pace, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.Consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in March, the same as in the previous month, flash data said. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to ease to 2.5 percent.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages quickened to 5.9 percent from 4.7 percent. On the other hand, the decline in energy prices deepened to 4.9 percent from 3.6 percent, and inflation based on services slowed to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent versus an expected flat change.Retail sales rose 3.8 percent annually in February, faster than the 3.2 percent growth in January. Monthly, retail sales increased 0.4 percent.Sales of food products logged a faster growth of 2.2 percent from last year compared to a 1.8 percent gain a month ago. Similarly, the sales growth in non-food products improved to 4.0 percent from 3.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX