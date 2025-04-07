VEHERE ESTABLISHES MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS TO ADDRESS GROWING CYBERSECURITY DEMANDS

DUBAI, UAE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions, is rapidly expanding in the Middle East region, especially focusing on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Bahrain. With more locations on the horizon, this initiative is designed to accelerate Vehere's regional expansion, addressing the growing cybersecurity demands of enterprises in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Vehere's strategic move in the Middle East ensures regulatory compliance and enhances credibility, along with unlocking significant business opportunities and strengthening relationships within the local ecosystem. It represents a crucial step in Vehere's future progress, boosting operational capabilities and driving its overall success.

Responding to the escalating demand for robust cybersecurity infrastructure and cyber resilience, Vehere plans to leverage local talent and increase its staffing. Avinash Garg, Vice President-Sales (MEA), stated, "This period of exponential growth presents the ideal chance to broaden our sectoral footprint and advance our Middle East roadmap. Vehere's strong presence will allow us to deliver tailored cybersecurity solutions, ensuring rapid deployment and faster turnaround times for our customers."

Adding to the conversation, Abdul Raheem Shaikh, recently appointed Regional Director, Sales-KSA and Bahrain, remarked, "Our efforts resonate strongly with Saudi Vision 2030's goal of creating a thriving digital economy and enhancing cybersecurity capabilities across the Kingdom. With cutting-edge AI technology, we aim to support Saudi Arabia's global innovation and digital transformation and also contribute to its economic diversification."

Gautham Srinivasa, Regional Director, Sales-Middle East, also commented, "Vehere's establishment of a market-specific base in the Middle East aligns seamlessly with its ambitious plan to solidify its position as a leading provider of AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence technology."

Vehere's team of experts in the region also includes Yahya Khan, Principal Consultant, Systems Engineering, and Haramit Banga, Senior Systems Engineer, Systems Engineering, whose extensive experience and versatility will be instrumental in establishing Vehere as the leading choice for organizations seeking cutting-edge cybersecurity offerings to safeguard their corporate networks.

Vehere is a new-age Cyber Defense software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense and Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities, to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

Vehere: HUNT BEFORE BREACH

