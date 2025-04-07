LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined for the first time in more than a year in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.Retail sales fell 2.6 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 0.8 percent increase in January. Moreover, the last time sales declined was in December 2023.Sales of cultural and recreation goods in specialized stores alone plunged by 20.7 percent, and those of food, beverages, and tobacco declined by 11.6 percent. Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were 9.8 percent lower compared to last year.On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.8 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX