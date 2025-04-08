LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Impax provided an update on the development of assets under discretionary and advisory management for the first quarter of fiscal year. On 31 March 2025, AUM totalled 25.3 billion pounds, a decrease of 25.7% over the three-month period.Ian Simm, Chief Executive, said: 'Market conditions in the second half of fiscal 2025 remain highly uncertain. Given the fall in our AUM and the impact on global markets of an escalating trade war, we anticipate that full year profits will be below market expectations.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX