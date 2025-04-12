LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Friday announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, with overwhelming support across the board.Special resolutions, including share buybacks and shortened meeting notices, passed with strong majorities, while ordinary resolutions such as approving the 2024 accounts and confirming dividends-received near-unanimous backing. Notably, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as auditor, and all board members up for election were re-elected with over 99 percent support.Directors were also authorized to issue shares, make limited political donations, and disapply pre-emption rights to allow financial flexibility. Retiring board members Deborah DiSanzo and Andreas Rummelt will receive standard pro-rata fees, with no additional compensation.As of April 9, 2025, AstraZeneca had over 1.55 billion shares in issue, all eligible to vote. According to InvestingPro, the company has paid dividends consistently for 33 years and may currently be undervalued.Separately, AstraZeneca recently secured EU approval for its cancer therapies Imfinzi (lung cancer) and Enhertu (breast cancer), triggering a $125 million milestone payment to partner Daiichi Sankyo. Promising trial results were also reported for AZD0780 (LDL cholesterol) and Calquence (mantle cell lymphoma), reinforcing the company's momentum in advancing targeted treatments.Friday AZN.L closed at $10,008 or 0.10% lower on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX