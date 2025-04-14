Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori Wins Consumer Choice Award for Daycare Services in Peel Region

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is pleased to announce that Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori is a 2025 Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Daycare category in Peel Region. This esteemed recognition highlights the centre's dedication to providing exceptional care and early childhood education, making it a standout provider in the area.

Founded by Jenny and Andrew Sutharsan, Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori combines over 10 years of combined expertise in early childhood education, with a Montessori-inspired curriculum focused on fostering independence, creativity, and confidence in young children. Through a nurturing environment, the centre has quickly become a leader in the Peel Region, helping children grow and thrive.

The Consumer Choice Award is one of North America's most trusted recognitions, honouring businesses that consistently exceed customer expectations through exceptional service. Winning this award signifies that Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori has met the high standards set by its customers, distinguishing it as the best daycare provider in the region.

"We are truly honoured to receive this recognition," said Jenny Sutharsan, co-founder of Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori. "This award validates our mission to offer every child the highest quality care and education. It's a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the trust we've built with the families we serve."

With a deep understanding of the importance of early childhood education, Jenny and Andrew's vision is to provide an environment where children are encouraged to explore, learn, and develop essential skills for success. The centre's Montessori-inspired approach allows children to learn at their own pace, nurturing their creativity, problem-solving abilities, and a passion for learning.

"At Little Galaxy, we focus on the individual needs of each child, helping them grow not only academically but emotionally and socially," said Andrew Sutharsan, co-founder. "This personalized approach helps foster independence, confidence, and a love for learning that sets children up for long-term success."

Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori's team of highly trained educators ensures a safe, stimulating, and supportive environment, with small class sizes allowing for individualized care. The Montessori philosophy, which emphasizes self-directed learning, problem-solving, and emotional well-being, serves as the foundation for the curriculum, preparing children to be well-rounded, confident individuals.

The Sutharsans are passionate about creating a community atmosphere at the centre, where families are encouraged to be actively involved in their child's learning journey. The centre's open communication ensures parents are regularly updated on their child's progress, fostering a collaborative partnership between the staff and families.

This Consumer Choice Award not only reflects Little Galaxy's commitment to high-quality daycare services but also acknowledges the centre's strong ties to the local community. It signifies a major milestone in the ongoing efforts of the Sutharsans and their team to set the standard for early childhood education in the Peel Region.

Looking ahead, Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori plans to expand its services and continue enhancing its curriculum to meet the evolving needs of families. The centre is committed to providing an environment where children are encouraged to explore their interests, develop their skills, and reach their full potential.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a huge milestone for us," said Jenny Sutharsan. "It encourages us to keep pushing forward in our mission to provide an enriching experience for each child. We are excited about what the future holds for Little Galaxy, and we are grateful to the families who have supported us along the way."

For more information about Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori, including enrollment details and program offerings, CLICK HERE or visit www.littlegalaxycc.com.

