STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian energy company, Wednesday reported income before tax of $8.893 billion for the first quarter, higher than $7.998 billion in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by increase in gas prodcution as well as price.Net operating income rose to $8.874 billion from $7.631 billion in the prior year.Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating income was $8.646 billion, up from $7.553 billion a year ago.Net income, however, declined to $2.630 billion or $0.96 per share from $2.672 billion or $0.91 per share last year.Adjusted earnings decreased to $1.789 billion or $0.66 per share from $2.836 billion or $0.96 per share a year ago.Revenue for the quarter grew to $29.384 billion from $25.089 billion in the previous year.The company's Board has declared a dividend of $0.37 per share for the first quarter, to be paid on August 29, to shareholders of record on August 19.Additionally, Equinor has decided to initiate the second tranche of up to $1.265 billion of share buyback program for 2025. This program will end no later than July 21. The second tranche includes up to $417.5 million of shares to be purchased in the market and shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX