STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian energy company, Wednesday reported income before tax of $8.893 billion for the first quarter, higher than $7.998 billion in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by increase in gas prodcution as well as price.
Net operating income rose to $8.874 billion from $7.631 billion in the prior year.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating income was $8.646 billion, up from $7.553 billion a year ago.
Net income, however, declined to $2.630 billion or $0.96 per share from $2.672 billion or $0.91 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings decreased to $1.789 billion or $0.66 per share from $2.836 billion or $0.96 per share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter grew to $29.384 billion from $25.089 billion in the previous year.
The company's Board has declared a dividend of $0.37 per share for the first quarter, to be paid on August 29, to shareholders of record on August 19.
Additionally, Equinor has decided to initiate the second tranche of up to $1.265 billion of share buyback program for 2025. This program will end no later than July 21. The second tranche includes up to $417.5 million of shares to be purchased in the market and shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State.
