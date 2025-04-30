LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $3.851 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $5.721 billion, or $2.40 per share, last year.Excluding items, TotalEnergies SE reported adjusted earnings of $4.192 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.2% to $52.254 billion from $56.278 billion last year.TotalEnergies SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.851 Bln. vs. $5.721 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $52.254 Bln vs. $56.278 Bln last year.Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies SE, said: 'Confident in the company's ability to reach its 2025 underlying growth objective.The Board of Directors has confirmed the distribution of the first interim dividend of €0.85/share for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 7.6% compared to 2024 and consistent with the attractive dividend growth guidance announced in February. Furthermore, it has also decided to again continue share buybacks for up to $2 billion in the second quarter despite a softening price environment with Brent below $70/b since the beginning of April and an uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic context.'Looking ahead, for 2025, TotalEnergies has reiterated its net investments guidance of $17 billion to $17.5 billion, of which $4.5 billion is dedicated to low carbon energies, mostly Integrated Power.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX