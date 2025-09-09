

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding NV (ASML, ASML.AS,ASML.MI,ASME.DE) announced a long-term partnership with France-based Mistral AI. The two companies will work together to explore how artificial intelligence can be used across ASML's products, research, development, and operations. The goal is to help ASML's customers bring products to market faster and improve the performance of its advanced lithography systems.



As part of this collaboration, ASML is investing 1.3 billion euros in Mistral AI's Series C funding round, becoming the lead investor. This investment gives ASML about an 11% ownership stake in Mistral AI on a fully diluted basis, strengthening their long-term relationship.



ASML will gain a seat on the Strategic Committee of Mistral AI as part of its investment, offering ASML an advisory role in Mistral AIs future strategy and technology decisions. ASML Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen will assume this role, in addition to his existing responsibilities.



