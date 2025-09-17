

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Wednesday its plans to invest $30 billion across the United States in research and development and supply chain infrastructure over the next five years.



The company would make a new $1.2 billion investment in advanced manufacturing facilities and AI and advanced digital technologies, aiming to deliver new, next-generation biopharma factories and laboratories in the country.



The company expects that the new facilities will bridge R&D and manufacturing across both the U.S. and U.K., strengthening the two countries' leadership in life sciences.



According to the firm, the $30 billion investment in the U.S. includes capital investments across GSK's U.S. supply chain, as well as increased investment in R&D drug discovery and development and clinical trial activity.



The U.S. is expected to rank first globally for the number of studies, sites and clinical trials participants conducted by GSK over the next five years, the firm noted.



