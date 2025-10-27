

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expectations of trade deal between the U.S. and China boosted sentiment for cryptocurrencies, lifting market capitalization more than half a percent. The reduction in trade-related jitters is expected to help in the rotation of money from safe haven bets and into risk assets including crypto.



Expectations of another rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the prospect of a reduction in the opportunity cost of holding cryptocurrencies also supported sentiment. The CME FedWatch tool shows a probability of 96.7 percent for the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday to bring down the target rate to the 3.75 percent to 4 percent range. It was 96.2 percent a day ago, 99.4 percent a week ago and 87.7 percent a month ago.



The probability for the Fed to cut rates by another 25 basis points in December to bring down the target rate to 3.5 percent to 3.75 percent range is at 95.8 percent. The same was at 91.7 percent a day ago, 98.8 percent a week ago and 65.4 percent a month ago.



Overall crypto market capitalization increased 0.6 percent in the past 24 hours to $3.87 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume increased 60 percent to $158 billion. The number of cryptocurrencies among the top 100 trading with overnight gains of more than 1 percent is currently at 18. The number of cryptocurrencies among the top 100 trading with overnight losses of more than 1 percent is currently at 38.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has jumped to 42 (Neutral) from 36 (Fear) a day ago. The same was at 30 (Fear) a week ago and 34 (Fear) a month ago.



Amidst fading safe haven bets, gold has declined, shedding 2.9 percent on an overnight basis to trade at $4,019.56 per troy ounce. Current prices imply weekly losses of 7.6 percent, monthly gains of 6.2 percent and a year-to-date surge of more than 52 percent.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 98.90, versus 98.95 at the previous close. The index has slipped 0.05 percent from the previous close.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $114,844.98 recording overnight gains of 0.99 percent. BTC has added 3.4 percent in the past week and 5 percent over the course of the past 30 days. Gains in 2025 are almost 23 percent. The cryptocurrency is currently trading about 9 percent below the all-time-high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7. The 24-hour trading range was between $116,273.31 and $113,015.30.



Ethereum also rallied 1.8 percent overnight to trade at $4,154.85. Ether's current trading price is 16 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $4,250.67 and $4,048.91.



4th ranked BNB added 1.3 percent overnight at its current trading price of $1,150.25.



5th ranked XRP slipped 0.77 percent overnight to trade at $2.61, around 32 percent below the all-time high.



The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 0.4 percent overnight to $199.71.



8th ranked Dogecoin edged down 0.05 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2026. With losses of 35.8 percent, DOGE is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with year-to-date losses.



TRON ranked 9th overall slipped 0.8 percent and is currently changing hands at $0.2982.



10th ranked Cardano dropped 0.67 percent overnight to trade at $0.6722.



74th ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 20.5 percent.



92nd ranked Plasma (XPL) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 9.6 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News