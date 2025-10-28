Elevate Acquires Legadex, Expanding Legal Innovation Footprint in Europe

Strategic acquisition boosts Elevate's legal tech capabilities and expands footprint across key European markets

AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Elevate, a leading provider of software, consulting, and services to law departments and law firms, today announced the acquisition of Legadex, a Netherlands-based law company known for its technology-enabled legal services. Legadex founders Hans-Martijn Roos and Luc van Daele will join Elevate's management team.

Founded in 2008, Legadex has earned recognition for delivering innovative legal services, legal operations and managed services to large corporations, scale-ups, and private equity investors. With expertise in AI and GenAI integration, legal tech implementation, and managed legal services, Legadex serves over 300 customers, including publicly listed companies, financial institutions, and investment funds across sectors such as food, energy, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

This marks Elevate's fourth strategic acquisition since May 2024, significantly expanding its European footprint and reinforcing its commitment to transforming legal service delivery worldwide.

'Joining forces with Elevate allows us to accelerate our mission of transforming legal service delivery through technology and innovation,' said Hans-Martijn Roos, Co-Founder of Legadex. 'We see tremendous opportunity to scale our impact and bring even more value to our clients.'

Luc van Daele, Co-Founder of Legadex, added 'Elevate shares our vision for the future of legal services. This partnership empowers our team to grow, innovate, and contribute to a global platform that is reshaping the legal industry.'

Liam Brown, Chairman and CEO of Elevate, commented: 'Legadex is a pioneer in legal innovation in the Netherlands. Their team, culture, and capabilities align perfectly with Elevate's values and strategy. We're excited to welcome them and collaborate to deliver even greater value to our customers across Europe and beyond.'

Legadex's team of legal professionals will continue to operate from Amsterdam, now as part of Elevate's global organisation.

About Elevate

Elevate is an expert-led, software-powered law company. We provide software and services for the intersection of business and law. Our legal, business, and technology professionals offer practical ways for global law departments and law firms to improve efficiency, quality, and business outcomes. More information at https://elevate.law/

