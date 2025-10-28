

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, extending recent losses to fall toward $3,900 an ounce as trade optimism boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.



Investors also braced for monetary policy announcements from several central banks, including the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.



Spot gold fell a little over 2 percent to $3,900.35 in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were down 2.6 percent at $3,913.94.



Optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal dented demand for safe-haven assets such as bullion.



U.S. President Donald Trump said en route to Japan that he was hopeful of a deal when he sees his counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent anticipates the tariff truce with China will be extended, and that Beijing will revive substantial purchases of U.S. soybeans to avert a new 100 percent U.S. tariff on Chinese goods.



Elsewhere, Brazilian authorities are voicing optimism about an imminent trade deal with the United States to resolve the high tariffs that have disrupted beef imports.



After meeting with Trump on Sunday (October 26) in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said both countries' negotiating teams would work 'immediately' to address tariffs and other issues.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower rates by another quarter point when it announces its latest decision on Wednesday.



Traders will pay close attention to the accompanying policy statement for clues about the likelihood of further rate cuts.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 97.8 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point this week and a 93.0 percent chance of another quarter point rate cut in December.



The week ahead also features rate decisions from the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada.



