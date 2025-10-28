

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Japan have signed a framework on securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earths in apparent attempt to lessen dependence on China, which dominates the critical industrial sector.



The deal was signed by US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following a Japan-US Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday.



'The Participants are intensifying their cooperative efforts to accelerate the secure supply of critical minerals and rare earths necessary to support domestic industries, including advanced technologies and their respective industrial bases, by leveraging policy tools such as the United States' and Japan's financial support mechanisms, trade measures where appropriate, and critical minerals stockpiling systems,' the Wite House said in a statement. The two countries will intensify efforts to promote dialogue amongst upstream and downstream companies to facilitate the diversification of supply chains.



The framework agreement aims to mobilize government and private sector support, including for capital and operational expenditures via grants, guarantees, loans, or equity; offtake arrangements; insurance; or regulatory facilitation.



The U.S. and Japan will jointly identify projects of interest to address gaps in supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths, including derivative products such as permanent magnets, batteries, catalysts, and optical materials.



Within six months, measures will be taken to provide financial support to selected projects to generate end product for delivery to buyers in the United States, Japan and like-minded countries.



The two sides have decided to promote investment in mining by convening a bilateral Mining, Minerals and Metals Investment Ministerial meeting within 180 days.



A U.S.-Japan Critical Minerals Supply Security Rapid Response Group will be established under the leadership of the U.S. Secretary of Energy and the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, to identify priority minerals and supply vulnerabilities, and develop a coordinated plan to accelerate delivery of processed minerals under this Framework.



