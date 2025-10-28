Consero Global and Rillet Partner to Bring AI-Native Finance to the Mid-Market

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Consero Global, the leader of Finance as a Service (FaaS), and Rillet, a Sequoia Capital-backed innovator in AI-native general ledger software, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of intelligent finance infrastructure across the mid-market.

As part of the collaboration, Consero announced the launch of its dedicated Consero Fusion Lab, focused on the design, implementation, and optimization of business processes for AI-native financial systems. Grounded in a shared belief that AI will unlock new value from today's ERP investments, the Lab will help organizations layer automation, intelligence, and real-time insight across both traditional ERP environments and AI-native platforms.

"More than a new general ledger, Rillet sets the new foundation for how finance gets done," said David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero. "We're proud to partner with a team that's rethinking financial systems from first principles. Our investment in the Rillet ecosystem is a bet on where the market is headed, and we intend to lead that transformation."

The two companies are jointly investing in go-to-market programs, enablement efforts, and product collaboration to tailor the Rillet platform for mid-market clients across technology, nonprofit, commercial, and health and human services sectors.

Consero's Fusion Lab will serve as the partnership's delivery hub while both teams work together to train and scale a dedicated bench of Rillet-certified professionals to meet rising demand for AI-native finance solutions.

"Consero brings deep operational expertise, trusted client relationships, and a delivery engine built to scale," said Nicolas Kopp, CEO and co-founder of Rillet. "This partnership gives us immediate leverage as we grow and, more importantly, it gives our customers a clear, proven path to continue realizing the full value of Rillet."

Together, Consero and Rillet will deliver intelligent finance transformation offerings for organizations where speed, accuracy, and regulatory alignment are mission-critical. The collaboration also includes joint participation in CPA.com-sponsored initiatives, co-marketing campaigns, and industry thought leadership throughout 2026.

About Consero Global

Consero, the pioneer of Finance as a Service (FaaS), combines purpose-built technology, optimized processes, and expert talent to modernize finance functions for growth-stage venture capital- and private equity-backed companies and nonprofits. Consero delivers fully managed solutions, scalable resources, and strategic finance expertise to help clients close faster, gain real-time insights, and thrive in moments of critical growth. To learn more, visit https://conseroglobal.com/

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native accounting platform made to tailor fit the workflows of accountants and a full replacement for legacy ERPs. Pre-IPO and PE backed companies use Rillet to enable a smarter close with native integrations, automated journal entries and AI embedded workflows. They have raised over $100M from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, ICONIQ and others with offices in New York, San Francisco and Barcelona. For more information please visit https://www.rillet.com/

SOURCE: Consero

