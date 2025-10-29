

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue, claiming the companies failed to disclose the possible harm Tylenol or also known as acetaminophen, could do to a developing child's brain when taken during pregnancy.



While ignoring potential connections between Tylenol and neurodevelopmental disorders like autism, Paxton, a Republican and former President Donald Trump ally, accused the companies of profiting off pain.



The company that currently produces the medication, Kenvue, denied the allegations, stating that there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.



The lawsuit comes after public health officials expressed concern over Trump's recent remarks that advised pregnant women not to take Tylenol. Later, the FDA clarified that there is no evidence linking the use of acetaminophen to autism.



Acetaminophen is still one of the safest painkillers for expectant mothers, according to medical experts like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who point out that decades of research have not produced any reliable evidence connecting it to neurodevelopmental disorders.



The goal of Paxton's lawsuit is to stop advertisements that suggest Tylenol is safe to take while pregnant.



A federal judge dismissed a similar lawsuit in 2022 brought by parents of autistic children due to a lack of definitive proof.



