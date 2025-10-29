

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended losses for a fourth day running on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential OPEC+ plan to raise output on global supply.



That said, surprise draws on inventory in the U.S. helped limit the downside to some extent.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped half a percent to $63.49 a barrel in European trading, while WTI crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $59.74.



In the absence of fresh geopolitical disruptions, analysts expect global oil supply to outpace demand in the near term.



Media reports suggest that OPEC+ is leaning toward another modest increase in production in December despite slowing demand growth.



It is believed that the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia's largest oil companies will result in higher operational costs, but there will not be any immediate decline in production or exports.



Washington has formally assured Berlin that the German operations of Russia's Rosneft will be exempt from new energy sanctions because the assets are no longer under Russian control.



The United States had already placed Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz on the SDN blocking list, yet oil production, refining, and exports continued.



Meanwhile, U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate stocks fell for the week ending October 24, according to American Petroleum Institute figures.



U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 4.02 million barrels for the week while gasoline and distillate inventories dropped by 6.35 million barrels and 4.36 million barrels, respectively.



Official data on U.S. crude oil inventories from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected later in the day.



