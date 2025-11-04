

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US air travel grinds to a crisis amid the Government shutdown-driven chaos. With essential workers like air traffic controllers and TSA agents being forced to work without paychecks, the past weekend saw the 'worst weekend' for staff since the Shutdown began. And it's only going to get worse, the White House says.



Millions of air passengers have been affected as hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled due to a massive shortage in air traffic controllers who went on leave, reports say.



Control towers in Austin, Newark, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Nashville and Phoenix were the worst affected due to shortage of staff over the weekend, CNN reported.



Nearly 2,900 flights have been delayed on Monday, Reuters reported quoting FAA.



Nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay for weeks, ensuring the safety of more than 50,000 daily operations across the national airspace system, Federal Aviation Administration wrote on X.



'As we continue to reiterate, we will never compromise on safety. When staffing shortages occur, the FAA will reduce the flow of air traffic to maintain safety. This may result in delays or cancellations,' FAA added.



Half of the nation's busiest airports faced severe staffing shortages over the weekend, triggering a cascade of delays and cancellations, the White House said Monday. Since the shutdown began, four times as many staffing shortages have been reported at air traffic control facilities compared to last year.



Passengers in the New York City area are being warned of schedule changes, gate holds, and missed connections, while major disruptions have hammered airports in Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Austin, Cleveland, Seattle, Boston, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., among others.



TSA checkpoint wait times have ballooned at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport - with some passengers enduring up to five hours in line. At nearby William P. Hobby Airport, security wait times are routinely exceeding one hour.



Each week the Shutdown is prolonged, more than $1 billion in travel-related spending is lost, the White House estimates.



