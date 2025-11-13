Law Firm for Tenant Rights Secures $750,000 Settlement for Elderly San Francisco Tenant Displaced by Fire

The Law Firm for Tenant Rights (LFTR) Has Successfully Secured a Settlement for a Tenant Displaced in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / The Law Firm for Tenant Rights (LFTR) has successfully secured a settlement for a tenant displaced in San Francisco. The elderly tenant, Martha Orozco, 81 years old, won the case for wrongful displacement against her landlord and was awarded $750,000 in settlement.

The tenant had lived in a rent-controlled apartment on 48th Avenue in San Francisco for years when a fire rendered the property temporarily uninhabitable in 2021. Instead of repairing the property and renewing her tenancy, the landlord used the insurance payout to upgrade the property and pressured the tenant's son to put the tenant into senior housing.

The tenant was ready to return to her home, but instead, the unit was put back on the market at a higher rental rate.

The Defendants used the insurance proceeds to redevelop the property, transforming the Plaintiff's (Ms. Orozco) former two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment into a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. They also planned to add a bedroom to the second unit of the property and a third unit. The Defendants also admitted that they wanted to re-rent the Plaintiff's apartment for over $3,000, more than double what she was paying in rent when she was displaced.

LFTR took this case to show its support for older people and to bring attention to the unfair treatment tenants face at the hands of landlords.

"This case is a direct reflection of the disturbing trends that exist in San Francisco's housing market. Landlords can exploit disasters to increase their payout and effectively render their elderly tenants homeless," said Law Firm for Tenant Rights Managing Partner Rahman Popal.

"Our client deserves safe and affordable housing, especially when she has been nothing but a great tenant and a stand-up member of the community. This settlement helps restore what was taken from her and sends a strong message that unfair evictions and displacements for profit will not be tolerated."

The court filings show that the landlord urged the tenant's son to move his mother into senior housing, despite the tenant's legal right to return to her home once the necessary repairs were made. This is a violation of the San Francisco Rent Ordinance and the implied warranty of habitability under California law.

The $750,000 settlement not only reflects the financial loss caused by the displacement but also the emotional distress of losing one's home unexpectedly. LFTR remains a champion of tenant rights across California, representing tenants who have faced harassment, unfair eviction, and discrimination at the hands of landlords.

About the Law Firm for Tenant Rights (LFTR):

LFTR is a California-based tenant advocacy law firm dedicated to protecting renters from unlawful evictions, harassment, and displacement. With a proven record of securing landmark settlements and defending tenant protections, LFTR ensures that every renter has access to fair housing and justice under the law.

