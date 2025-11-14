Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Joint Venture Option Agreement ("JV Agreement") with Bindi Metals Limited ("Bindi"), an Australian-based exploration company, with respect to Bindi's Schryburt Lake Rare Earths Project ("Project") located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The Project is located 120 kilometers north of Pickle Lake, Ontario, and can be accessed by road to within 30 kilometers. The Project is comprised of 255 mineral claims covering an area of 4726 Hectares, and has been the subject of historical and recent exploration work, including 3D magnetic inversion modelling and rock chip sampling.

Joint Venture Option Agreement Terms

Under the JV Agreement, Canamera can earn a 51% interest ("First Option") in the Project by:

making a $25,000 cash payment and issuing 250,000 common shares to Bindi Metals within 7 business days hereof; and

funding an aggregate of $1,500,000 in Project expenditures on or before the date is 12 months from the date that all required permits are received for such work.

If the First Option is exercised, then Canamera shall have the right to earn up to an additional 25% interest ("Second Option") in the Project (for a total 76% interest) by:

funding or incurring an aggregate of $3,000,000 in Project expenditures within two years of exercising the First Option.

If the Second Option is exercised, then Canamera shall have the right to earn up to an additional 14% interest in the Project (for a total 90% interest) by:

funding or incurring an aggregate of $4,500,000 in Project Expenditures with two years of exercising the Second Option.

Stated Brad Brodeur, CEO of Canamera, "We're excited to partner with Bindi Metals on the Schryburt Lake Project, which presents a compelling opportunity to advance a high-potential Rare Earth and Niobium system in a proven Canadian jurisdiction".

Stated Eddie King, Chairman of Bindi, "This joint venture is intended to enhance the development of the Schryburt Lake Project and is well-timed to capitalize on the increasing global demand for rare earth elements. We look forward to working closely with Canamera and leveraging their corporate and technical expertise in Canada."

All technical and scientific information disclosed herein was reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo (British Columbia), Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia, as well as high-quality REE (rare earth elements) and critical metal assets in the Americas. The company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to exercise the options under the JV Agreement and to conduct further work or to advance its mineral projects generally.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's inability to exercise any of the options under the JV Agreement; the inability of the Company to maintain positive relationships with stakeholders including contractual counterparties; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; and geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

