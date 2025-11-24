Sannabis S.A.S.: Sannabis, Inc. Announces Supplier Agreement with Licensed Colombian Grower to Stock Sannabis Human Fine Clinics and Pharmacy

Sannabis S.A.S. doctors will lead nationwide medical cannabis education as Colombia enters a new regulatory phase for cannabis flower distribution.

CALI, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Sannabis, Inc., f/k/a Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC:USPS), a U.S. Company (the "Company") planning to acquire Sannabis S.A.S ("Sannabis") in Colombia, is pleased to announce that Sannabis has entered into a supply agreement with a licensed Colombian cannabis cultivator to provide Sannabis-branded cannabis flower for distribution through the Sannabis Human Fine IPS Health Clinics and the Sannabis Human Fine Pharmacy-expected to be among the first authorized dispensaries in Colombia.

Under this new agreement, Sannabis will receive a consistent supply of high-quality, compliant cannabis flower cultivated specifically for medical use. The product will be used in the Human Fine's clinics, in partnership with Sannabis, for patient prescriptions and distributed through its pharmacy in accordance with upcoming national regulations.

Medical Leadership: Sannabis Doctors to Train Physicians Nationwide

To support the safe, effective, and compliant rollout of medical cannabis flower nationwide, Sannabis' medical team will begin hosting professional workshops for physicians, providing training on:

How to prescribe cannabis flower responsibly

Matching cannabinoid profiles to individual patient needs

Safe integration of cannabis oil and flower into treatment plans

Standard-of-care protocols for chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders, and other conditions

These workshops position Sannabis as a leader in Colombia's evolving medical cannabis ecosystem.

Advancing National Policy-Continuing a Legacy From 2015

Sannabis has formally submitted regulatory proposals to the Ministry of Justice outlining a structured, transparent framework for commercial cannabis distribution. This continues the Company's longstanding role in shaping Colombian cannabis regulations.

In 2015, Sannabis hosted national and regional government officials at its operations on an Indigenous Reservation, contributing directly to the protocols used in Colombia's first cannabis legalization decree.

"Now that Colombia is regulating cannabis flower for medical distribution, Sannabis is once again stepping up with constructive, experience-based recommendations that prioritize patient access, product safety, and transparent oversight," said Juan P. Guzman, CEO of Sannabis, Inc. and Director of Sannabis S.A.S.

Upcoming Distribution Announcements

Sannabis will announce its commercial distribution plan once the Ministry finalizes regulations and approves the Sannabis proposed protocols. Initial plans include expanding pharmacy operations, scaling supply capacity, and establishing distribution routes through health-sector partners.

The Sannabis Human Fine Pharmacy will operate within the temporary regulatory window granted to pharmacies authorized to dispense cannabis flower with a prescription, putting Sannabis in an early-mover position to serve medical patients across Colombia.

Colombia now has a complete regulatory framework, with certified seeds, planted by licensed cultivators, of flowers being dispensed by licensed authorized pharmacies.

About Sannabis, Inc. (OTC:USPS)

Sannabis, Inc. (OTC: USPS), formerly Ultimate Sports, Inc., is a U.S.-based company focused on the legal cannabis and hemp industry in Colombia. The company is finalizing the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S. in Colombia, a fully licensed, vertically integrated cannabis producer and innovator with a strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Sannabis, Inc. has amended their articles of incorporation with the Indiana Secretary of State and changed their name from Ultimate Sports, Inc. A name change action has been initiated with FINRA which is still open. Until approved, they will trade as Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS), they plan to keep the USPS stock symbol.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business and industry of Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S., as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the completion of the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S.; the timing and impact of regulatory approvals in Colombia and other jurisdictions; the commercial success of Sannabis products and SannaCoin; the ability to secure financing; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Sannabis, Inc. or Sannabis S.A.S. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

