VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.4080
|0.4800
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.2000
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2210
|0.2600
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2720
|0.3200
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2465
|0.2900
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0009690247
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.0850
|0.1000
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0009690254
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0595
|0.0700
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0010408704
|VanEck World Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
|0.1190
|0.1400
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.2000
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.2295
|0.2700
|EUR
|26/11/2025
|03/12/2025
|04/12/2025
|10/12/2025
