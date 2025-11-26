Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.11.2025
VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

ISIN Fund Name Net Amount Gross Amount Currency Announcement Date Ex Date Record Date Payment Date
NL0009272749 VanEck AEX UCITS ETF 0.4080 0.4800 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0009272764 VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF 0.1700 0.2000 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0009272772 VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF 0.2210 0.2600 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0009272780 VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF 0.2720 0.3200 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0009690239 VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF 0.2465 0.2900 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0009690247 VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF 0.0850 0.1000 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0009690254 VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF 0.0595 0.0700 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0010408704 VanEck World Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF 0.1190 0.1400 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0010731816 VanEck European Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF 0.1700 0.2000 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025
NL0011683594 VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF 0.2295 0.2700 EUR 26/11/2025 03/12/2025 04/12/2025 10/12/2025

