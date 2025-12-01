SoluPet Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With CHC Healthcare Group to Advance Canine Cognitive Health in Asia

Partnership with CHC in Taiwan will pilot SoluPet's flagship Neuronal Defense formulation through CHC's veterinary and consumer-health ecosystem

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / SoluPet, the data and science-driven pet cognitive health company developing advanced cognitive-aging support for senior dogs, today announced a strategic partnership with CHC, one of Asia's largest publicly traded healthcare organizations. CHC - with more than 1,600 employees and operations spanning hospitals, pharmacies, veterinary medical devices, and animal health clinics - will introduce SoluPet's flagship formulation, Neuronal Defense, into Taiwan through a direct-to-consumer pilot.

The partnership marks SoluPet's first expansion into the Asia-Pacific region and aligns with rising global demand for credible, science-supported solutions addressing canine cognitive aging (CCA). Taiwan's position within the world's third-largest pet care market makes it an ideal first market for launching science-driven products like Neuronal Defense. As dogs live longer and more households become pet parents, CCA increasingly affects senior pets worldwide. Neuronal Defense - formulated using a proprietary FDA GRAS (Generally Regarded as Safe) active ingredient and backed by more than a decade of data-driven research - reflects SoluPet's commitment to elevating standards in cognitive support for aging dogs.

"Partnering with CHC allows SoluPet. to bring a science-driven solution to one of the most pressing challenges in pet health: cognitive aging," said Bill Mohri, Founder & CEO of SoluPet. "With Taiwan's pet supplement market expanding steadily and pet owners increasingly seeking credible, cognitive wellness products, we see tremendous opportunity to introduce Neuronal Defense through CHC's veterinary and consumer-health ecosystem. This collaboration not only strengthens our mission to improve quality of life for senior pets but also positions SoluPet to accelerate growth and establish leadership in Asia's fast-growing pet wellness industry."

Under the partnership, CHC will oversee regulatory review, importation, compliance, and distribution across its ecosystem, leveraging its experience as Taiwan's largest medical device distributor and a leader in veterinary oncology and animal health clinics. SoluPet. will support the pilot with manufacturing and scientific guidance to help veterinary teams and pet owners recognize and manage cognitive-aging symptoms in senior dogs. The announcement follows the execution of an LOI (letter of intent) outlining both companies' shared intent to design, test, and refine a pilot program tailored to Taiwan's regulatory and clinical environment.

The first phase of the collaboration will focus on direct-to-consumer availability through CHC-affiliated channels, providing early insight into consumer demand and senior-pet owner engagement. A second phase, launching in Q1 2026, will expand into CHC's veterinary network to evaluate clinical adoption and education opportunities within animal-health settings.

"We are excited to partner with SoluPet to introduce Neuronal Defense to Taiwan's pet owners", said Payten Chang, Vice President, CHC."CHC has long been committed to advancing veterinary medicine and animal health, from oncology centers to specialty clinics. This collaboration allows us to bring a science-driven solution to the growing challenge of canine cognitive aging, while reinforcing our mission to improve quality of life for pets and their families."

About SoluPet Inc.

SoluPet Inc. is a Toronto-based cognitive-health company developing evidence-backed supplements for pets. By translating neuroscience from clinical to consumer environments, SoluPet Inc. creates premium formulations designed to support cognitive function across the lifespan. Its flagship product, Neuronal Defense for dogs, is grounded in rigorous research and features an FDA GRAS approved active ingredient. Learn more at www.solupetsupplements.com.

About CHC Healthcare Group

Established in 1977, CHC Healthcare Group is one of Taiwan's leading publicly traded healthcare companies, operating across hospitals and clinics, medical device distribution, veterinary medicine, pharmacies, oncology systems, and geriatric-care facilities. With more than 1,600 employees and a growing presence across China, Indonesia, and the UK, CHC's integrated platform makes it one of Asia's most comprehensive healthcare ecosystems.

