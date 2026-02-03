Welcome Law: The Law Offices of James A. Welcome Announces 2025 Scholarship Winner: Diana Cruz

Cruz, a Columbia Law School student, will receive $2,500 to dedicate toward her academic future.

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / After much consideration, the scholarship selection committee with the Law Offices of James A. Welcome proudly awarded Diana Cruz, a Columbia Law School student, with the 2025 Strategies for Local Laws Scholarship . This scholarship, valued at $2,500, should help Cruz continue her academic career.

This award comes in light of Cruz's commitment to improving the accessibility of legal sources to immigrant communities in need of guidance. Her drive to transform immigration services stems from a lifetime of experience watching her parents face unreasonable and avoidable obstacles while pursuing residency in the United States.

This combination of legal obstacles, paired with the medical malpractice wielded against both of her parents and the judicial injustice wielded against her brother, taught Cruz that "justice is never given, but a hard-fought battle," and that "Often, the legal tools needed to effectively engage in the struggle are inaccessible to communities like mine."

Now, Cruz stands ready to fight back. In pursuing her Juris Doctor Degree at Columbia Law School, she says that, "I view knowledge of the law as a source of power, destructive if inequitable, but a source of hope and opportunity if used to assist society's most vulnerable."

Upon graduating and passing the Bar Exam, she intends to apply to work at high-intensity law firms before transitioning to a career in the civil rights sector. She plans on using her personal and professional experience to specialize in education or immigration law.

The scholarship selection committee with the Law Offices of James A. Welcome appreciates Cruz's candor and admires the determination that's driven her to the legal industry after a lifetime of challenges. The team hopes that its financial support can make Cruz's next semester a little less stressful, particularly as she makes waves in Columbia's Latin American Law Students' Association and pre-law mentorship program.

Students interested in sharing how they intend to better their communities, like Cruz, can check the Strategies for Local Laws Scholarship terms and conditions for updates on coming submission deadlines and qualifying criteria.

About the Law Offices of James A. Welcome

The Law Offices of James A. Welcome strives to ensure Connecticut residents receive personalized legal representation when tackling personal injury and immigration cases. Their attorneys put 20 years of operational experience to work so clients can better understand how state and federal laws impact them, as well as how to work within those laws.

The law firm is here to help clients fight to keep their families together, get justice after a recent accident, and protect themselves from future harm. Clients can bring any questions they might have about asylum, deportation defense, car accidents, slips and falls, and other serious accidents forward in a case consultation with the team .

The Law Offices of James A. Welcome takes pride in offering tailored legal solutions to those in need of support. They don't let language barriers or legalese get in the way of their clients' recoveries-they speak English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Book a case consultation today to learn more about what the team can do.

