Oracle Announces Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

- Q3 Remaining Performance Obligations $553 billion, up 325% year-over-year in USD
- Q3 GAAP Earnings per Share up 24% to $1.27, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share up 21% to $1.79
- Q3 Total Revenue $17.2 billion, up 22% in USD and up 18% in constant currency
- Q3 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $8.9 billion, up 44% in USD and up 41% in constant currency
- Q3 Cloud Infrastructure Revenue (IaaS) $4.9 billion, up 84% in USD and up 81% in constant currency
- Q3 Oracle Cloud Database (IaaS) Revenue up 35%, Multicloud Database Revenue up 531% in USD
- Q3 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $4.0 billion, up 13% in USD and up 11% in constant currency
- Q3 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $1.1 billion, up 17% in USD and up 14% in constant currency
- Q3 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $1.1 billion, up 14% in USD and up 11% in constant currency
AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that Q3 fiscal 2026 was an exceptional quarter with financial results that exceeded expectations. This Q3 was the first quarter in over 15 years where organic total revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share both grew at 20% or more in USD. Cloud revenue was at the high end of our guidance, total revenue was at the high end of constant currency guidance and above USD guidance, and non-GAAP earnings per share were above our guidance in both USD and constant currency.
Financial Results for Q3 FY26
Total quarterly revenues were up 22% in USD, and up 18% in constant currency to $17.2 billion. Cloud revenues were up 44% in USD, and up 41% in constant currency to $8.9 billion. Software revenues were up 3% in USD, and down 1% in constant currency to $6.1 billion.
Q3 GAAP operating income was $5.5 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $7.4 billion, up 19% year-over-year in USD and up 14% in constant currency. GAAP net income was $3.7 billion. Non-GAAP net income was $5.2 billion, up 23% in USD and up 18% in constant currency. Q3 GAAP earnings per share was $1.27, up 24% in USD and up 16% in constant currency. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.79, up 21% in USD and up 16% in constant currency.
Short-term deferred revenues were $9.9 billion. Over the last twelve months, operating cash flow was $23.5 billion, up 13% in USD.
Remaining Performance Obligations
Remaining Performance Obligations, or RPO, ended the quarter at $553 billion, up 325% from last year and up $29 billion from last quarter. Most of the increase in RPO in Q3 related to large scale AI contracts where Oracle does not expect to have to raise any incremental funds to support these contracts as most of the equipment needed is either funded upfront via customer prepayments so Oracle can purchase the GPUs, or the customer buys the GPUs and supplies them to Oracle.
Capital Funding
In February, we announced our intent to raise up to $50 billion dollars in debt and equity financing, along with the statement that we do not expect to issue any additional bonds beyond this amount in calendar year 2026. Within days of the announcement, Oracle raised $30 billion through a combination of investment grade bonds and mandatory convertible preferred stock, with a record order book that was substantially oversubscribed. We have not yet initiated the at-the-market equity portion of the financing program.
AI Market and Technology Evolution
The demand for cloud computing for AI training and inferencing continues to grow faster than supply. Furthermore, some of the largest consumers of AI Cloud capacity have recently strengthened their financial positions quite substantially. These market dynamics enable Oracle to comfortably meet and likely exceed our revenue growth rate forecast for FY27 and beyond.
AI models for generating computer code have become so efficient that we have been restructuring our product development teams into smaller, more agile and productive groups. This new AI Code Generation technology is enabling us to build more software in less time with fewer people. Oracle is now building more SaaS applications for more industries at a lower cost. AI code generation is making our SaaS application suites more competitive and more profitable.
Guidance for Q4 FY26
The company is providing the following forward-looking guidance for Q4 2026:
- Total revenues are expected to grow from 18% to 20% in constant currency and are expected to grow from 19% to 21% in USD.
- Total Cloud revenue is expected to grow between 44% to 48% in constant currency and is expected to grow from 46% to 50% in USD.
- Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to grow between 15% to 17% and be between $1.92 and $1.96 in constant currency and grow between 15% to 17% and be between $1.96 and $2.00 in USD.
Guidance for Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027
For fiscal year 2026, we expect revenue of $67 billion and capital expenditures of $50 billion. This is unchanged from our most recent previous guidance.
For fiscal year 2027, we are raising total revenue guidance to $90 billion .
Common Stock Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2026, with a payment date of April 24, 2026.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
About Oracle
Trademarks
ORACLE CORPORATION
Three Months Ended February 28,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
2026
% of
2025
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
Revenues
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud
$ 8,914
52 %
$ 6,210
44 %
44 %
41 %
Software
6,119
36 %
5,926
42 %
3 %
(1 %)
Hardware
714
4 %
703
5 %
2 %
(2 %)
Services
1,443
8 %
1,291
9 %
12 %
8 %
Total revenues
17,190
100 %
14,130
100 %
22 %
18 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud and software
4,776
28 %
2,882
20 %
66 %
63 %
Hardware
183
1 %
197
1 %
(7 %)
(11 %)
Services
1,133
7 %
1,116
8 %
2 %
(2 %)
Sales and marketing
2,052
12 %
2,119
15 %
(3 %)
(6 %)
Research and development
2,607
15 %
2,429
17 %
7 %
7 %
General and administrative
389
2 %
390
3 %
0 %
(2 %)
Amortization of intangible assets
413
2 %
548
4 %
(25 %)
(25 %)
Acquisition related and other
20
0 %
28
0 %
(28 %)
(27 %)
Restructuring
153
1 %
63
1 %
142 %
126 %
Total operating expenses
11,726
68 %
9,772
69 %
20 %
18 %
OPERATING INCOME
5,464
32 %
4,358
31 %
25 %
19 %
Interest expense
(1,180)
(7 %)
(892)
(6 %)
32 %
32 %
Non-operating income (expenses), net
132
1 %
(18)
0 %
*
*
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,416
26 %
3,448
25 %
28 %
20 %
Provision for income taxes
695
4 %
512
4 %
36 %
27 %
NET INCOME
$ 3,721
22 %
$ 2,936
21 %
27 %
18 %
Preferred stock dividends
22
-
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ 3,699
$ 2,936
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:
Basic
$ 1.29
$ 1.05
Diluted
$ 1.27
$ 1.02
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,874
2,799
Diluted
2,912
2,874
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for
assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for
entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2025, which was the last day of our prior
fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months
ended February 28, 2026 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our total revenues by 4 percentage points, total operating expenses by 2 percentage points and
operating income by 6 percentage points.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Three Months Ended February 28,
% Increase
(Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease)
in Constant Currency (2)
2026
2026
2025
2025
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 17,190
$ -
$ 17,190
$ 14,130
$ -
$ 14,130
22 %
22 %
18 %
18 %
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 11,726
$ (1,914)
$ 9,812
$ 9,772
$ (1,837)
$ 7,935
20 %
24 %
18 %
21 %
Stock-based compensation (3)
1,328
(1,328)
-
1,198
(1,198)
-
11 %
*
11 %
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
413
(413)
-
548
(548)
-
(25 %)
*
(25 %)
*
Acquisition related and other
20
(20)
-
28
(28)
-
(28 %)
*
(27 %)
*
Restructuring
153
(153)
-
63
(63)
-
142 %
*
126 %
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 5,464
$ 1,914
$ 7,378
$ 4,358
$ 1,837
$ 6,195
25 %
19 %
19 %
14 %
OPERATING MARGIN %
32 %
43 %
31 %
44 %
94 bp.
(92) bp.
16 bp.
(135) bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ 695
$ 412
$ 1,107
$ 512
$ 542
$ 1,054
36 %
5 %
27 %
0 %
NET INCOME
$ 3,721
$ 1,502
$ 5,223
$ 2,936
$ 1,295
$ 4,231
27 %
23 %
18 %
18 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ 3,699
$ 1,502
$ 5,201
$ 2,936
$ 1,295
$ 4,231
26 %
23 %
18 %
17 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ 1.27
$ 1.79
$ 1.02
$ 1.47
24 %
21 %
16 %
16 %
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
2,912
-
2,912
2,874
-
2,874
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated
financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures
and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses
performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into
United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2025, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
February 28, 2026
February 28, 2025
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud and software
$ 171
$ (171)
$ -
$ 160
$ (160)
$ -
Hardware
8
(8)
-
8
(8)
-
Services
58
(58)
-
54
(54)
-
Sales and marketing
212
(212)
-
200
(200)
-
Research and development
785
(785)
-
675
(675)
-
General and administrative
94
(94)
-
101
(101)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 1,328
$ (1,328)
$ -
$ 1,198
$ (1,198)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of February 28, 2026 was as follows:
Remainder of fiscal 2026
$ 421
Fiscal 2027
729
Fiscal 2028
692
Fiscal 2029
618
Fiscal 2030
580
Fiscal 2031
375
Thereafter
226
Total intangible assets, net
$ 3,641
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 15.7% and 14.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 17.5% and 19.9% in the third quarter of
fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the third quarters of fiscal 2026 and 2025 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense;
acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded
due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Nine Months Ended February 28,
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
2026
% of
2025
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
Revenues
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud
$ 24,076
50 %
$ 17,769
43 %
35 %
34 %
Software
17,717
37 %
17,756
43 %
0 %
(3 %)
Hardware
2,160
4 %
2,086
5 %
4 %
1 %
Services
4,220
9 %
3,885
9 %
9 %
7 %
Total revenues
48,173
100 %
41,496
100 %
16 %
14 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud and software
12,373
26 %
8,226
20 %
50 %
49 %
Hardware
576
1 %
530
1 %
9 %
6 %
Services
3,401
7 %
3,430
8 %
(1 %)
(3 %)
Sales and marketing
6,263
13 %
6,345
15 %
(1 %)
(3 %)
Research and development
7,658
16 %
7,206
18 %
6 %
6 %
General and administrative
1,174
2 %
1,135
3 %
3 %
2 %
Amortization of intangible assets
1,239
3 %
1,763
4 %
(30 %)
(30 %)
Acquisition related and other
55
0 %
72
0 %
(24 %)
(25 %)
Restructuring
961
2 %
220
1 %
337 %
325 %
Total operating expenses
33,700
70 %
28,927
70 %
17 %
15 %
OPERATING INCOME
14,473
30 %
12,569
30 %
15 %
11 %
Interest expense
(3,160)
(6 %)
(2,600)
(6 %)
22 %
22 %
Non-operating income, net
2,872
6 %
39
0 %
*
*
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
14,185
30 %
10,008
24 %
42 %
36 %
Provision for income taxes (2)
1,402
3 %
992
2 %
41 %
35 %
NET INCOME
$ 12,783
27 %
$ 9,016
22 %
42 %
36 %
Preferred stock dividends
22
-
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ 12,761
$ 9,016
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:
Basic
$ 4.47
$ 3.24
Diluted
$ 4.38
$ 3.15
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,855
2,783
Diluted
2,914
2,865
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information
to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this
information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States
dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2025, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during
the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the nine months ended February 28, 2026 compared
with the corresponding prior year period increased our total revenues by 2 percentage points, total operating expenses by 2 percentage points and operating
income by 4 percentage points.
(2)
Provision for income taxes for the nine months ended February 28, 2026 includes the impact of the U.S. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into
law on July 4, 2025.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Nine Months Ended February 28,
% Increase (Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease)
in Constant Currency (2)
2026
2026
2025
2025
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 48,173
$ -
$ 48,173
$ 41,496
$ -
$ 41,496
16 %
16 %
14 %
14 %
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 33,700
$ (5,863)
$ 27,837
$ 28,927
$ (5,429)
$ 23,498
17 %
18 %
15 %
17 %
Stock-based compensation (3)
3,608
(3,608)
-
3,374
(3,374)
-
7 %
*
7 %
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
1,239
(1,239)
-
1,763
(1,763)
-
(30 %)
*
(30 %)
*
Acquisition related and other
55
(55)
-
72
(72)
-
(24 %)
*
(25 %)
*
Restructuring
961
(961)
-
220
(220)
-
337 %
*
325 %
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 14,473
$ 5,863
$ 20,336
$ 12,569
$ 5,429
$ 17,998
15 %
13 %
11 %
10 %
OPERATING MARGIN %
30 %
42 %
30 %
43 %
(25) bp.
(116) bp.
(81) bp.
(149) bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ 1,402
$ 2,543
$ 3,945
$ 992
$ 2,042
$ 3,034
41 %
30 %
35 %
26 %
NET INCOME
$ 12,783
$ 3,320
$ 16,103
$ 9,016
$ 3,387
$ 12,403
42 %
30 %
36 %
26 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ 12,761
$ 3,320
$ 16,081
$ 9,016
$ 3,387
$ 12,403
42 %
30 %
36 %
26 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ 4.38
$ 5.52
$ 3.15
$ 4.33
39 %
27 %
33 %
24 %
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
2,914
-
2,914
2,865
-
2,865
2 %
2 %
2 %
2 %
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our
consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the
usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying
businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars
are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2025, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
February 28, 2026
February 28, 2025
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud and software
$ 478
$ (478)
$ -
$ 459
$ (459)
$ -
Hardware
21
(21)
-
21
(21)
-
Services
158
(158)
-
150
(150)
-
Sales and marketing
574
(574)
-
556
(556)
-
Research and development
2,100
(2,100)
-
1,902
(1,902)
-
General and administrative
277
(277)
-
286
(286)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 3,608
$ (3,608)
$ -
$ 3,374
$ (3,374)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of February 28, 2026 was as follows:
Remainder of fiscal 2026
$ 421
Fiscal 2027
729
Fiscal 2028
692
Fiscal 2029
618
Fiscal 2030
580
Fiscal 2031
375
Thereafter
226
Total intangible assets, net
$ 3,641
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP tax rate of 9.9% and 19.7%, respectively, in each of the first nine months of fiscal 2026 and 2025. The difference in our GAAP and non-
GAAP tax rates in each of the first nine months of fiscal 2026 and 2025 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense; acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on
amortization of intangible assets; and restructuring expense, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity
structure; and, for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the impact of the U.S. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (refer to Appendix A for additional information).
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
February 28,
May 31,
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 38,455
$ 10,786
Marketable securities
677
417
Trade receivables, net
10,719
8,558
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,023
4,818
Total Current Assets
54,874
24,579
Non-Current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
83,617
43,522
Intangible assets, net
3,641
4,587
Goodwill
62,274
62,207
Deferred tax assets
11,360
11,877
Other non-current assets
29,474
21,589
Total Non-Current Assets
190,366
143,782
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 245,240
$ 168,361
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, current
$ 9,887
$ 7,271
Accounts payable
9,474
5,113
Accrued compensation and related benefits
1,940
2,243
Deferred revenues
9,881
9,387
Other current liabilities
9,555
8,629
Total Current Liabilities
40,737
32,643
Non-Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current
124,718
85,297
Income taxes payable
11,402
10,269
Operating lease liabilities
18,512
11,536
Other non-current liabilities
10,820
7,647
Total Non-Current Liabilities
165,452
114,749
Stockholders' Equity
39,051
20,969
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 245,240
$ 168,361
ORACLE CORPORATION
Nine Months Ended February 28,
2026
2025
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 12,783
$ 9,016
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
5,208
2,715
Amortization of intangible assets
1,239
1,763
Deferred income taxes
(295)
(1,097)
Stock-based compensation
3,608
3,374
Gains from investments and other, net
(2,149)
422
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables, net
(2,201)
(312)
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
1,386
603
Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities
(821)
(633)
Decrease in income taxes payable
(1,651)
(1,222)
Increase in deferred revenues
250
35
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,357
14,664
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(1,663)
(838)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
4,857
444
Capital expenditures
(39,170)
(12,135)
Net cash used for investing activities
(35,976)
(12,529)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
1,317
520
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(95)
(450)
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards
(111)
(900)
Proceeds from issuances of mandatory convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
4,954
-
Payments of dividends to stockholders
(4,285)
(3,340)
Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper and other short-term financing, net
2,279
(396)
Proceeds from issuances of senior notes, term loan credit agreements and other borrowings, net of issuance costs
44,544
19,548
Repayments of senior notes, term loan credit agreements and other borrowings
(2,193)
(9,771)
Other financing activities, net
(215)
(299)
Net cash provided by financing activities
46,195
4,912
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
93
(95)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
27,669
6,952
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
10,786
10,454
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 38,455
$ 17,406
ORACLE CORPORATION
Fiscal 2025
Fiscal 2026
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
GAAP Operating Cash Flow
$ 19,126
$ 20,287
$ 20,745
$ 20,821
$ 21,534
$ 22,296
$ 23,514
?
Capital Expenditures
(7,855)
(10,745)
(14,933)
(21,215)
(27,414)
(35,477)
(48,250)
Free Cash Flow
$ 11,271
$ 9,542
$ 5,812
$ (394)
$ (5,880)
$ (13,181)
$ (24,736)
Operating Cash Flow % Growth over prior year
8 %
19 %
14 %
12 %
13 %
10 %
13 %
Free Cash Flow % Growth over prior year
19 %
(6 %)
(53 %)
(103 %)
(152 %)
(238 %)
(526 %)
GAAP Net Income
$ 10,976
$ 11,624
$ 12,160
$ 12,443
$ 12,441
$ 15,425
$ 16,210
Operating Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
174 %
175 %
171 %
167 %
173 %
145 %
145 %
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
103 %
82 %
48 %
(3 %)
(47 %)
(85 %)
(153 %)
(1)
To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing four-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from
operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant
to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
| ORACLE CORPORATION
Q3 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Fiscal 2025
Fiscal 2026
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
Cloud
$ 5,623
$ 5,937
$ 6,210
$ 6,737
$ 24,506
$ 7,186
$ 7,977
$ 8,914
$ 24,076
Software license
870
1,195
1,129
2,007
5,201
766
939
1,150
2,856
Software support
4,896
4,869
4,797
4,961
19,523
4,955
4,938
4,969
14,861
Software
5,766
6,064
5,926
6,968
24,724
5,721
5,877
6,119
17,717
Hardware
655
728
703
850
2,936
670
776
714
2,160
Services
1,263
1,330
1,291
1,348
5,233
1,349
1,428
1,443
4,220
Total revenues
$ 13,307
$ 14,059
$ 14,130
$ 15,903
$ 57,399
$ 14,926
$ 16,058
$ 17,190
$ 48,173
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Cloud
21 %
24 %
23 %
27 %
24 %
28 %
34 %
44 %
35 %
Software license
7 %
1 %
(10 %)
9 %
2 %
(12 %)
(21 %)
2 %
(11 %)
Software support
0 %
0 %
(2 %)
1 %
0 %
1 %
1 %
4 %
2 %
Software
1 %
0 %
(4 %)
3 %
0 %
(1 %)
(3 %)
3 %
0 %
Hardware
(8 %)
(4 %)
(7 %)
1 %
(4 %)
2 %
7 %
2 %
4 %
Services
(9 %)
(3 %)
(1 %)
(2 %)
(4 %)
7 %
7 %
12 %
9 %
Total revenues
7 %
9 %
6 %
11 %
8 %
12 %
14 %
22 %
16 %
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Cloud
22 %
24 %
25 %
27 %
24 %
27 %
33 %
41 %
34 %
Software license
8 %
3 %
(8 %)
8 %
3 %
(13 %)
(23 %)
(2 %)
(13 %)
Software support
0 %
0 %
0 %
0 %
0 %
(1 %)
0 %
0 %
0 %
Software
1 %
0 %
(2 %)
2 %
1 %
(2 %)
(5 %)
(1 %)
(3 %)
Hardware
(8 %)
(3 %)
(5 %)
0 %
(4 %)
1 %
5 %
(2 %)
1 %
Services
(8 %)
(3 %)
1 %
(2 %)
(3 %)
5 %
6 %
8 %
7 %
Total revenues
8 %
9 %
8 %
11 %
9 %
11 %
13 %
18 %
14 %
CLOUD REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
Cloud applications
$ 3,469
$ 3,503
$ 3,558
$ 3,742
$ 14,272
$ 3,839
$ 3,898
$ 4,026
$ 11,762
Cloud infrastructure
2,154
2,434
2,652
2,995
10,234
3,347
4,079
4,888
12,314
Total cloud revenues
$ 5,623
$ 5,937
$ 6,210
$ 6,737
$ 24,506
$ 7,186
$ 7,977
$ 8,914
$ 24,076
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Cloud applications
10 %
10 %
9 %
12 %
10 %
11 %
11 %
13 %
12 %
Cloud infrastructure
45 %
52 %
49 %
52 %
50 %
55 %
68 %
84 %
70 %
Total cloud revenues
21 %
24 %
23 %
27 %
24 %
28 %
34 %
44 %
35 %
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Cloud applications
10 %
10 %
10 %
11 %
10 %
10 %
11 %
11 %
10 %
Cloud infrastructure
46 %
52 %
51 %
52 %
51 %
54 %
66 %
81 %
68 %
Total cloud revenues
22 %
24 %
25 %
27 %
24 %
27 %
33 %
41 %
34 %
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES
Americas
$ 8,372
$ 8,933
$ 9,000
$ 10,034
$ 36,339
$ 9,662
$ 10,467
$ 11,361
$ 31,490
Europe/Middle East/Africa
3,228
3,381
3,421
3,996
14,025
3,481
3,760
3,964
11,204
Asia Pacific
1,707
1,745
1,709
1,873
7,035
1,783
1,831
1,865
5,479
Total revenues
$ 13,307
$ 14,059
$ 14,130
$ 15,903
$ 57,399
$ 14,926
$ 16,058
$ 17,190
$ 48,173
(1)
The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a
framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative
prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2025
and 2024 for the fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
APPENDIX A
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q3 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items except for the impact of the U.S. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act:
• Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
• Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
• Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel-related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.
• Impact of the U.S. One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA): OBBBA was signed into law on July 4, 2025. We recorded a net tax expense of $958 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily related to the remeasurement of a deferred tax liability previously recorded during fiscal 2021, as part of the partial realignment of our legal entity structure. We have excluded the impact of this charge from our non-GAAP income taxes and net income measures in the first nine months of fiscal 2026. We believe making these adjustments provides insight to our operating performance and comparability to past operating results.
