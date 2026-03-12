Anzeige
12.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
First Pacific Bank Names Craig Misrach Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer

WHITTIER, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank announced today the appointment of Craig Misrach as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, further strengthening the Bank's leadership team and commitment to relationship-driven growth.

In his new role, Mr. Misrach will oversee business banking production and performance, lead the development and coaching of relationship management and branch banking teams, and work closely with clients and prospects to identify opportunities and deliver tailored financial solutions. He will also help strengthen internal processes and systems that enhance collaboration, consistency, and long-term scalability.

Mr. Misrach brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience working with growth-oriented companies. Throughout his career, he has focused on building strong teams and fostering performance-driven cultures. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of UpLyft, Inc. He previously held leadership and advisory roles with Poppy Capital, LLC and AllianceBernstein, LP.

Active in the community, Mr. Misrach serves on the Board of Directors and the Investment Committee of the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego.

He earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Virginia.

"Craig brings a demonstrated ability to lead organizations through periods of growth while aligning strategy around client needs and long-term relationships," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership style and passion for building high-performing teams make him a great addition to our executive team, and we are excited to welcome him to First Pacific Bank."

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.


Contacts
Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact
Jim Burgess Amanda Conover
858.461.7302 858.461.7308
jburgess@firstpacbank.com aconover@firstpacbank.com

