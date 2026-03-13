Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Outposter, a managed staffing firm operating in the Philippines and India, has officially earned a 100% employee satisfaction score from Great Place to Work. The company was also named one of the Best Workplaces in IT-BPM in the Philippines, a milestone that underscores a growing shift away from traditional, "disposable" offshore hiring models.

Through its KapOne platform, Outposter combines transparent remote work solutions with AI productivity tools and career-first staff-retention strategies that treat offshore professionals as long-term partners.

The company has built and sold businesses worth over AUD $100 million without venture capital or external funding. Instead of hiring staff for one-off projects and letting them go when a contract ends, Outposter keeps its people, offering internal promotions and cross-training to ensure long-term stability.





Outposter Challenges 'Disposable Hiring' After Hitting 100% Employee Satisfaction Score



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A Career-First Approach to Global Talent

"The best clients come to us because we have the best people, and top talent wants a career, not just a temporary job," says Ben Pullen, founder and CEO of Outposter. "By keeping our staff between client roles and actually investing in their growth, we've found that the continuity helps the talent and the client equally." Outposter is arguing that quality and longevity should matter as much as the bottom line.

Outposter's model removes the friction often found in outsourcing. By using transparent billing, the company focuses on actual output. They have also integrated AI productivity tools to help their teams work more accurately without increasing their workload.

At the center of their tech stack is the KapOne platform, inspired by the Filipino value of Kapwa (shared humanity). The platform connects businesses with vetted talent while keeping Outposter's career-growth framework at the forefront of the relationship.





Outposter Challenges 'Disposable Hiring' After Hitting 100% Employee Satisfaction Score



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Leadership Built from Within

The company's COO, Bel Soria, is an example of this. Soria joined Outposter as a program manager and worked her way up to the executive level.

"Our model creates a sense of security that you don't usually find in this industry," Soria explains. "When our people grow with us, they bring a much deeper level of expertise and reliability to our clients. We have staff who have been with us for five years, moving through different roles and training programs as the business evolves."

Looking ahead, Outposter is preparing to enter markets in Vietnam and Colombia. These moves will enable the firm to scale its platform and support businesses across additional time zones while maintaining the same people-first principles that earned it a perfect satisfaction score.

To learn more about Outposter's people-first model, explore career opportunities, or discover how KapOne can help your business access top talent, visit outposter.com.au, or connect with Outposter on LinkedIn and Facebook

About the company: As a global staffing partner, Outposter is dedicated to fostering careers, not just jobs. Using a moral, open, and technologically advanced approach, Outposter links companies with talent in the Philippines, India, and soon Vietnam and Colombia. The company is certified annually as a Great Place to Work and recognized as a Best Workplace in IT-BPM in the Philippines.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288270

Source: Plentisoft