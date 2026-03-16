Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Auranova Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares on the TSXV. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "AURA", effective market open on March 17, 2026.

About Auranova Resources Inc.

The Company is focused on the discovery of new gold systems in the Birch Uchi Belt in partnership with Kenorland Minerals Ltd. as well as expanding its presence in the greenstone belts of Ontario.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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Source: Auranova Resources Inc.